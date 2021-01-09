Lakewood Public Library will premiere three exciting new virtual Meet the Author events in September. You can watch these programs on facebook.com/lakewoodpubliclibrary and twitter.com/lakewoodlibrary on Thursday evenings at 7:00 p.m.

September 16

Veteran news reporter Paul Orlousky talks about his five decade career in his book "Punched, Kicked, Spat on and Sometimes Thanked: Memoirs of a Cleveland TV News Reporter." Paul shares colorful and funny stories from behind the scenes.

September 23

Watch local author Marie Vibbert talk about her science fiction debut "Galactic Hellcats." In the book, an all-female space biker gang form a bond when they travel to another planet to rescue a prince.

September 30

Teacher and football coach turned bestselling author, Dan Largent talks about his series featuring Cooper Madison, a former professional baseball player. Cooper finds himself in Cleveland and in love in "Before We Ever Spoke and After Edgewater." Readers will enjoy the love story, along with some suspense, and plenty of Northeast Ohio references.



If you miss the premiere, the videos will also be available on the Library’s website lakewoodpubliclibrary.org

Make sure to follow us on Facebook and Twitter to stay up to date on library news, programs and events.





