Starr Gazer

SEPTEMBER

Aries: Let up on the gas pedal this month Ram…we know you’re always driving in the fast lane, the Sun is shining on your house of Health…just want to make sure you make it to the finish line

Taurus: Some action in the Bull Pen’s romantic corner this month, throw that red cape out the window, & opt for some red roses instead, your creativity is in full force, along with children

Gemini: Lots of activity around the home front for the Twins, you may be considering a trip overseas, or some involvement with foreign affairs, career is a bit foggy, keep your eyes open

Cancer: Networking is the name of the game for our Crabs, hit the books, the PC, create a Zoom class, you’ve got the green light, buy a lotto ticket, luck with money coming from another source

Leo: Your finances are getting a boost this month, throw a huge party in that Jungle of your Lion/Lioness, Lady Luck has also landed in your house of relationships, personal & business

Virgo: Take care of your physical being this month, with the Sun shining on Virgos, you’ve got some extra energy coming your way, just because you feel like Superman though don’t try flying

Libra: There is quite a bit of action behind the scenes, go into your think tank this month, but remember when you finally come out behind closed doors you will have to make a decision

Scorpio: Come out of your cave Scorpion, this month the Sun is shining on your groups, organizations, & friends, home & family are also getting a lucky boost from benefic Jupiter

Sagittarius: Career is getting a boost for the Centaur this month, aim that bow & arrow right at the Bullseye & you’ll see results, spend some time networking, & dive into some journaling

Capricorn: Jupiter is shining on the Goat’s finances this month, your perseverance has paid off, there’s some interest in foreign affairs as well, maybe a study program overseas, hmmn…

Aquarian: Your health is your #1 focus this month Aquarian, get thee to the gym, do Yoga by the Lake, or just walk the Metroparks, everything in moderation, focus on transformation

Pisces: The Sun is shining on the other side of the pond for the Fish, personal/business relationships take center stage, however, your luck comes from working underwater

Eva Starr, local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. Starr can be reached at evastarr.com