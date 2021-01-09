Selena Colon Pleads Guilty To Four Counts In Deaths Of Max And Alejandro

Selena Colon has been charged in death of Max Close and Alejandro Mercado



In Judge Sutula’s Court today, Selena Colon, age 23, pled guilty to four of the seven counts including:



Count 1 - Aggravated Vehicular Homicide a 2nd Degree Felony - Possible sentence 2-8 years, $15,000 Fine, and License Suspension 3-5 years.



Count 2 - Aggravated Vehicular Homicide a 2nd Degree Felony - Possible sentence 2-8 years, $15,000 Fine, and License Suspension 3-5 years.



Count 5 Aggravated Assault a 3rd Degree Felony - Possible sentence 12 - 60 months, $10,000 Fine, and License Suspension.



Count 7 - Driving while under the influence. 1st degree misdemeanor - Up to 180 days in county jail, or 3 day intervention program. Fines of $250, - $1,250 1-3 year list suspension.



Judge Sutula explained that what he hands down are mandatory sentences, with no time off for good behavior, etc. and that the courts and the jails can extend the sentences if they feel it is warranted through a couple of new laws on the books, but these new laws are also headed to the Supreme Court.



This means Selena Colon, age 23 could receive up to 25 years in jail, no parole. And fines of over $50,000 plus restitution including civil lawsuits.



Max and Alejandro's parents were in the courts today.



Sentencing will follow interviews with all parties.