Rock On Outdoors At Legal Aid’s “Jam for Justice” Concert On September 22

Last year, The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland helped nearly 15,000 people in Northeast Ohio who were facing eviction, unemployment, educational barriers, and more during the COVID-19 pandemic. As Legal Aid staff and volunteers continue to extend justice in our community, they need your support – and there is a rock-and-roll way to show you care.

The organization’s annual “Jam for Justice” is on September 22, 2021. This year, the festival-style concert is outdoors on the front lawn of the Great Lakes Science Center. Sing along to all of your favorite hits in person or from the comfort of your home with the virtual ticket option. The event features law students, attorneys, judges, and their other professional friends from Northeast Ohio who moonlight as rock stars.

To show your support for Legal Aid’s mission and Jam for Justice this year:

Make a gift at http://www.lasclev.org/donate or by texting "LAS GIFT" to 216-242-1544

Join us in-person - a $50 ticket (donation to Legal Aid and includes 1 drink + light dinner)

(donation to Legal Aid and includes 1 drink + light dinner) Stay-at-home and hear about the show later - a $100 ticket (donation to Legal Aid and includes a Jam for Justice treat from Cleveland-in-a-Box!

This is an all-ages event! Those 21 and over will receive a wristband for the bar. Children under 18 get in free with an adult ticketholder. To request a child ticket, call 216.861.5590.

Performers at Jam for Justice 2021 (in alphabetical order):

- Faith & Whiskey

- Luke Lindberg and Hung Jury

- The No Name Band

- Out of Order

- Razing the Bar

- SIX sometimes SEVEN

- State Road

Band members include Ohio Supreme Court Justice Michael Donnelly (Faith & Whiskey) and Case Western Reserve University’s law school dean Michael Scharf (Razing the Bar), among others.

Legal Aid thanks numerous local sponsors for their continued support in helping make this event a reality, especially Presenting Sponsor Accellis Technology Group and Platinum Sponsors Taft/ and Tucker Ellis LLP.

See more details about the bands (including full band rosters, professions, and what instruments they play) at http://www.lasclev.org/2021Jam. Follow #Jam4Justice2021 for more updates. And, visit www.lasclev.org for more information Legal Aid’s work to extend justice throughout Northeast Ohio.