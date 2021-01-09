Native Couple Live Mohican Dream

Halfway between Cleveland and Columbus in the heart of Ohio’s Mohican Valley, lies a magical oasis straight out of a fairytale. The Mohicans Treehouse Resort and Wedding Venue inhabits 77 private acres of beautiful indigenous landscape overlooking rolling hills and winding roads.



The hotel is owned by husband and wife team, Kevin and Laura Mooney whose childhood memories of spending time on the Mohican River and its surrounding woods left an indelible impression. In 2005, they took a leap of faith and purchased a portion of wooded land in the village of Glenmont. The couple has deep roots in our community. Kevin grew up in Lakewood, went to St. Edward High School, and Laura went to Lakewood High. Later on, Kevin ran a successful financial consulting business for 15 years right in our backyard on Madison Avenue.



The couple built several cabins in their newly purchased acreage but then changed focus after seeing a book about treehouses. In 2011, they collaborated with Pete Nelson, the host of Animal Planet’s Treehouse Masters, on early treehouse designs. The family business has since expanded significantly to include cabins, treehouses, and a breathtaking wedding venue which quickly became the property's crown jewel and one of the most sought-after wedding venues in the Midwest. Their most recent addition -- Treehouse Provisions, is a virtual/ghost kitchen in Cleveland's West Park neighborhood that specializes in gourmet fast food and catering.



The resort boasts a luxurious cabin collection consisting of 10 state-of-art treehouses, including The Silver Bullet (a 31 foot Airstream trailer treehouse), 4 grounds cabins, and 2 country homes. Sustainability is evident throughout the property with repurposed and recycled features including 100-year old barn siding, reused windows, doors, and cabinets and artisan-crafted hand-hewn beams. These vintage elements are complimented by lavish touches, including chandeliers, high-end furniture, and luxurious bedding. New projects in development include a glamping tent treehouse, a tiny house, and a 2nd Airstream ground cabin.



The Mohicans Treehouse Resort and Wedding Venue falls in a distinctive category of destinations ideal for couples and families looking to escape their daily routines for a quick, safe, and easy getaway during these unpredictable and precarious times.



