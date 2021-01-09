Lakewood Community Festival Set For Madison Park

Celebrate family, community and cultural heritage at the 33rd annual Lakewood Community Festival on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Madison Park, 13029 Madison Avenue. The day of fun and activities for the entire family will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.

The festival is known for a delicious array of nationality foods including stuffed cabbage, pierogis, potato pancakes, kielbasa with kraut and more. There will be pizza, of course, and alternative selections as well. Save room for kolaches, baklava and other traditional ethnic pastries, plus ice cream and other desserts.

For the kiddos, the festivities will include an inflatable obstacle course, balloons, crafts, games and hands-on giant bubbles.

Keep a look out for the team from the Rocky River Nature Center. They will provide the opportunity to discover and learn about the wild animals who make Ohio their home.

Throughout the day, musical entertainment will be provided by 2 Guys 12 Strings (11 a.m.), Frank Moravcik and the Band (noon), Crawley and Sofranko (1 p.m.), The Polka Pirates (2 p.m.), The Top Rail Band (3 p.m.) and The Jobs (4 p.m.).

The festival, sponsored by the Lakewood Community Festival, Inc. and the City of Lakewood, is traditionally the last event of the summer. Proceeds from the festival are donated to various Lakewood community organizations.

Karen Karp is a member of the Lakewood Community Festival Committee.