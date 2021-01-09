Healthy Lakewood Foundation To Host Virtual Community Meeting On September 22

The Healthy Lakewood Foundation (HLF) invites the Lakewood community to a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 7:00 PM. This will be the organization’s third community meeting and is an opportunity to learn about HLF’s work over the past year as well as upcoming plans for grantmaking, collaboration, and community engagement.

Board members will report on the work of HLF committees and the foundation’s grantmaking over the past year. The meeting will highlight a few grantee organizations and the challenges faced in addressing community needs during the ongoing pandemic.

Khalilah Worley Billy, HLF’s Interim Board President explains, “The resilience and adaptability of our grantee partners in this second year of the pandemic is the most important story we can share right now. Despite ongoing obstacles, the staff and volunteers of these organizations have responded to the evolving needs of Lakewood residents with creativity, compassion, and resourcefulness. This meeting is an opportunity to highlight their work and commitment.”

The meeting will be held via Zoom. All attendees must register in advance. More information about the meeting and registration link are available on the HLF website.

Following registration, a meeting confirmation will be sent via email that contains instructions to log in to the Zoom meeting or dial in telephonically.

About the Healthy Lakewood Foundation: The Healthy Lakewood Foundation (HLF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit community foundation. HLF was created to ensure remaining assets from the conversion of the Lakewood Hospital will continue to benefit the health and wellness of residents in the City of Lakewood. HLF was established in September 2018 as part of the master agreement following the closing of Lakewood Hospital. HLF was formed from the Foundation Planning Task Force and through its recommendation to the City of Lakewood and the Lakewood Hospital Association.

To learn more about HLF, visit http://healthylakewoodfoundation.org, or email the foundation at info@healthylakewoodfoundation.org.

Kate Ingersoll is the Executive Director of the Healthy Lakewood Foundation.