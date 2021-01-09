Halloween Flea Market And Prom

Black Market Records and The Buckland Museum of Witchcraft & Magick present the 7th annual Halloween Flea Market, Saturday, October 16th from Noon to 6 PM.



Vendors will be set up at Now That's Class, 5 O'clock Lounge, and The Foundry Concert Club, (indoors and outdoors, dress according to the weather!), selling arts & crafts, home decor, props, toys, oddities, DVD+VHS, makeup, clothing, jewelry, snacks, and All Things Halloween!



There is a suggested donation of $1 for entry. All ages are welcome, bring the kiddos out to trick or treat at the tables. The Foundry kitchen will be open during the event, come hungry!



Confirmed vendors:



@ Five O'clock Lounge (11904 Detroit Ave):

Adri Does Tarot

Al's Arcana Cabana

Ceremony Vintage

Far Out Designs

Haus Of Sin Cosmetics

Jewelry By Jenny

Miscreant and the Muse

Ofrenda Prints

Waxing Moon Candle Shop



@ The Foundry (11729 Detroit Ave):

Balaam Boutique

Buckland Museum of Witchcraft & Magick

Crescent Moon Baby

Death Comes Lifting

Demonly Designs

Ghoodles Doodles

Ghoulishly Odd Shop

Goddess Elite

Matsugay

MMH Productions

mzcandles

Ramen Shaman Art

Secure Shadows

Sick, Sad Soap

Tattoos by Magda

Terror Cotta

The Cuddle Cult

The Hallowed Crumb

WickedEyeWoodworking

Woodcremation



@ Now That's Class (11213 Detroit Ave):

Adore Afterlife

As Above So Below Bakery

Bushmen of the Dark Woods

Counting Worms

Death Drip Apparel LLC

Deci Belfry Art

Eerie Cleveland Horror

Eric Kapitan - Horror Author

Funerary Fabrications

Hellbent for Lather

Lenora's Emporium

Mercutio's Ghost Productions

Michael S. Vassel - Author

Recluse.

Rock N' Rummage

Smoke & Sugar

Stuffed Hot Cocoa Bombs

Vileconsumption





Join us at The Foundry for ZOMBIE PROM immediately following the Halloween Flea Market from 7pm-2am. (This is an 18+ event). Prizes for best costume, photo backdrop for prom pics, live drag & burlesque performances, crowning of the zombie prom Queen, and snacks for sale from Raisin Hell Vegan. Come dance to all your favorite spooky jams!



Tickets:

https://zombie-prom.eventbrite.com



