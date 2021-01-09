Halloween Flea Market And Prom
Black Market Records and The Buckland Museum of Witchcraft & Magick present the 7th annual Halloween Flea Market, Saturday, October 16th from Noon to 6 PM.
Vendors will be set up at Now That's Class, 5 O'clock Lounge, and The Foundry Concert Club, (indoors and outdoors, dress according to the weather!), selling arts & crafts, home decor, props, toys, oddities, DVD+VHS, makeup, clothing, jewelry, snacks, and All Things Halloween!
There is a suggested donation of $1 for entry. All ages are welcome, bring the kiddos out to trick or treat at the tables. The Foundry kitchen will be open during the event, come hungry!
Confirmed vendors:
@ Five O'clock Lounge (11904 Detroit Ave):
Adri Does Tarot
Al's Arcana Cabana
Ceremony Vintage
Far Out Designs
Haus Of Sin Cosmetics
Jewelry By Jenny
Miscreant and the Muse
Ofrenda Prints
Waxing Moon Candle Shop
@ The Foundry (11729 Detroit Ave):
Balaam Boutique
Buckland Museum of Witchcraft & Magick
Crescent Moon Baby
Death Comes Lifting
Demonly Designs
Ghoodles Doodles
Ghoulishly Odd Shop
Goddess Elite
Matsugay
MMH Productions
mzcandles
Ramen Shaman Art
Secure Shadows
Sick, Sad Soap
Tattoos by Magda
Terror Cotta
The Cuddle Cult
The Hallowed Crumb
WickedEyeWoodworking
Woodcremation
@ Now That's Class (11213 Detroit Ave):
Adore Afterlife
As Above So Below Bakery
Bushmen of the Dark Woods
Counting Worms
Death Drip Apparel LLC
Deci Belfry Art
Eerie Cleveland Horror
Eric Kapitan - Horror Author
Funerary Fabrications
Hellbent for Lather
Lenora's Emporium
Mercutio's Ghost Productions
Michael S. Vassel - Author
Recluse.
Rock N' Rummage
Smoke & Sugar
Stuffed Hot Cocoa Bombs
Vileconsumption
Join us at The Foundry for ZOMBIE PROM immediately following the Halloween Flea Market from 7pm-2am. (This is an 18+ event). Prizes for best costume, photo backdrop for prom pics, live drag & burlesque performances, crowning of the zombie prom Queen, and snacks for sale from Raisin Hell Vegan. Come dance to all your favorite spooky jams!
Tickets:
https://zombie-prom.eventbrite.com