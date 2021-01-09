Elect Laura Rodriguez-Carbone To Lakewood City Council At-Large

On Sept. 14, 2021, there is a critical primary election for the three At-Large Lakewood City Council positions. As a proud Lakewood resident, I want to see our community continue to thrive as we confront challenges that many other communities across the country share. Lakewood is unique in so many ways; our beautiful lakefront, our diversity, and our wealth of small businesses have made our city one of the best places to live in Ohio. Building a future for Lakewood that is inclusive, capable of responding to public health needs, and supportive of our business community will help ensure our city is strong for the generations to come. I believe Laura Rodriguez-Carbone is a leader for Lakewood’s future, and I hope you will join me in voting for her in this upcoming election.

Lakewood’s small businesses, a crucial source of tax revenue for our city, have struggled throughout the pandemic. Laura knows we need to prioritize support for our small businesses, which is why she has proposed an Economic Recovery Office to help ensure the federal funds Lakewood will receive prioritize small businesses and help address economic equality in our community. Implementation of this Economic Recovery Office will help to put the key infrastructure in place to support small business now and in the future.

In addition, the last 18 months of the pandemic has demonstrated the need for a robust system of public health. The ramifications of the loss of our hospital and our health department have become clearer in recent months. Laura is the only candidate with the public health experience we need who can help prepare the city for a new, post-pandemic future. Currently she is serving as the Regional Outreach and Communications Director supporting the Federal COVID Response. Previously, she led Community Outreach and Emergency Management for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Medicare, and Medicaid services in coordination with the U.S. Department of Defense, where she worked to protect and advocate for the care of dialysis patients.

It is also important to note that in Lakewood’s 132-year history there has never been a person of color, let alone a woman of color on City Council. I believe its time to change that. We Lakewoodites pride ourselves on being a welcoming, inclusive community. Our leaders should reflect our people and our values, and as a daughter of Puerto Rican immigrant factory workers, Laura understands the needs of families struggling to make ends meet. She knows the importance of ensuring we all have access to affordable housing, public services that are responsive to the community, and leaders who are focused on making government work for the people they serve. As the Co-chair of Lakewood’s Anti-Racism Task Force, and as the recently elected Chair of the Hispanic and Latino Caucus of the Ohio Democratic Party, Laura does everything in her power to serve her community.

Unlike any other candidate I have seen, Laura exemplifies that sense of community and responsibility that we all have to each other. You can learn more about her experience and her vision at www.lauraforlakewood.com, and I hope you will join me in electing her to Lakewood City Council this year.

Lakewood resident Rosalyn Matthews is a wife, mom of two kids and 5 furbabies, and an engineer.