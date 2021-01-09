Dr. G's Ranger Round-Up

Girls' Soccer

On a steamy August night at iconic Garfield Stadium, the Lakewood Girls Soccer team won a hard fought 1-0 victory over the North Olmsted Eagles. Junior Goalkeeper Lauren Barber was flawless in goal, making several difficult stops to keep the Rangers tied or in the lead. Defensively, junior co-captain Sam Hudak thwarted several Eagle chances with her usual aggressive and sure footed play. Junior Nettie Doren had several chances, as did senior Sylvie Ballou, before Doren converted several minutes into the second half. Congratulations to Coach Nagel and the entire squad on tonights win. Go Rangers!

Football: Lakewood Rangers vs. Bay Rockets

In a reprise of week one, senior tailback Hakeem Quran tore through the Bay Rockets defense, leading the Lakewood Rangers (2-0) to a decisive 29-10 win over the Bay Rockets (1-1). Although he didn't match his record-setting yard total from last week, this in my view was the best game he's every played in his stellar career for the Purple and Gold. Some yards, some runs, matter more than others—such as the first of his three touchdowns. With Lakewood trailing 10-7 early in the 3rd quarter, Hakeem ran off left tackle, found a seam, and split the Bay defenders for a 73 yard touchdown run. From then on, the Ranger workhorse chewed up the clock, getting both tough inside yards and big chunks on the outside. Two more touchdowns from number 3 and the game was sealed.



But football is a team game, and though it won't happen here, the entire squad deserves a mention. In fact, for all of Hakeem's heroics, the Ranger defense came up big when it mattered most, holding the Rockets to a field goal after they had recovered a fumble at the Ranger 10. Hakeem then delivered TD number one with his 73 years burst, after which junior linebacker Josh Bohurjak picked off a pass, setting up Hakeem next TD. Late in the third quarter, after stopping Bay on 3 downs, the Ranger drove for the final TD—another Quran run—capped by a 2-point conversion run by Senior QB Lucas Winters. (Lucas put Lakewood on the board in the first Quarter with a strike to junior Eddie Gllick.



As always, the LRMB and cheerleaders did their part, in what was a deeply satisfying win against a tough opponent. The Bay band was terrific, and as always they were great hosts. In this classic American Football clash between two organic, community based teams, happily the guys from 44107 won this one. Go Rangers!