Children/Youth Events At Lakewood Public Library

Virtual Storytime

For all ages

Join Lakewood Library staff members virtually as they read children’s picture books and share songs, rhymes and finger plays.

View these exclusive videos from our website at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org or through our Facebook at facebook.com/lakewoodpubliclibrary.

Virtual Author Visits

For all ages

Join local authors and illustrators virtually as they share and read some of their own children’s books.

View these exclusive videos from our website at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org or through our Facebook at facebook.com/lakewoodpubliclibrary.

Homework Help

For Students in Kindergarten through Eighth Grade

August – May

Monday-Friday, 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Main Library Homework Room and Madison Branch

Students who need a little extra help with homework or just want a cool place to work can come to the Library for Homework Help to get assistance and to use the Library’s resources. Students can use their library card to check out a Chrome Book to use in the Library and have access to a variety of school supplies including pencils, pens, crayons, markers, calculators, protractors, and more. A library staff member is on hand and available to provide homework assistance with everything from spelling words to solving math problems. No registration is required.