Baby Bargain Bonanza Set For September 18

Lakewood Early Childhood PTA is holding its annual re-sale event on Saturday, September 18th at Garfield Middle School. Baby and Children's clothing (sizes newborn to 10), shoes, baby gear, toys and games, books and outdoor equipment will be arranged on tables for your shopping enjoyment. Early Bird admission is between 8:30 and 9:30am for $5. 9:30am to noon admission is $1.

If you would like to sell your items you can register today at lecpta.com/bbb.