Why I'm Voting For Laura Rodriguez-Carbone for Lakewood City Council.

This fall, our community will once again make the important choice of electing our At-Large City Councilpersons. While many great candidates are running, one candidate stands out among the rest - Laura Rodriguez-Carbone.

I’ve had the honor and privilege of getting to know Laura over the past year. Laura brings a powerful personal narrative to the race. We are both children of immigrants. It's one I connected to. I lived with my Greek grandmother (Yiayia) growing up in the suburbs of Cleveland, who came to the US with my mother in the ’60s fleeing a military junta. As a child, I’d listen to her tell stories, and sing songs passed down through generations of our family. One song told the story of children walking by moonlight, risking their lives to attend school in the dark of night when occupying forces denied them an education. The last line goes: "Γράμματα, σπουδάζματα/Του Θεού τα πράγματα- “reading, writing/are things of God.”

Even though my Yiayia never made it past the equivalent of a third-grade education and could barely read or write, she understood, deep in her bones, that the fight for justice and equality for your community is a sacred thing, a holy thing. She fought to make sure her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren would have a promising future, that they wouldn't take for granted the simple things many of us do, like safe neighborhoods, flourishing communities, and a government that works for its people.

Laura Rodriguez-Carbone has lived that value in her personal and professional life. Currently, she acts as the Midwest Regional Outreach and Communications Lead for Combat COVID. She brings decades of experience in public health and community advocacy (a quality that will be vital to leadership in our community for months and years to come). When our community has called on her to serve, she has answered. She currently serves as co-chair of Lakewood’s Anti-Racism Taskforce, served on the Foundation Planning Task Force (Healthy Lakewood Foundation), is a Board Member of Fedor Manor Senior Living, and sits on numerous community boards and advisory councils addressing everything from transportation access to food security. During the course of this campaign, she has drawn attention to and fought for safe and vibrant parks, equal access to healthcare for our LGTBQ community, and a strong recovery for our small businesses, among many other important issues.

I support Laura's campaign because she shares those same values my grandmother passed to me and that I see shared by so many of our neighbors here in Lakewood- that our community and neighborhoods are sacred and special. We all have a responsibility to build a better future for the next generation. Laura Rodriguez-Carbone is the person best suited to carry out that responsibility on Lakewood City Council.

I hope you'll join me in supporting Laura Rodriguez-Carbone for Lakewood City Council at Large by voting for her in the primary this September 14th! You can learn more about her campaign and get involved by visiting LauraforLakewood.com.

Jon Gromek

Lakewood, OH