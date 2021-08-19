Many years ago, I wrote an article about The Lakewood Family Room. Yesterdays, turned into yesteryears and now the families that I embraced have young adult children. Yes, they sleep through the night, and yes, they have found their words, and yes, they can do most things on their own. They are now starting and ending their college years, are working in our community, living on their own and dare I say some are on the verge of getting married.

Time has just marched on. We couldn’t stop the parade. More births, teenage anguish, different worries and even death were among us, a steady beat, the ticking of a clock, the pulse of a drum. Many friendships stayed strong, morphing into family, some faded and became holiday, crisis or memory friendships. I will forever hold space for this gift that was presented to me.

However, as time for all of us moved along, The Lakewood Family Room has stood her ground of always supporting families. Her space is outside in the green summers and inside during times when hibernation descends. Everywhere I look, I see young families, and I want to shout her message, “Come to me, I will provide”. She will connect you to her spirit of community and friendship. She will root your child in their development. She will not always be perfect, but come and take what serves you, she will not mind. I never once regretted falling into her arms.

To all of my yesteryears, thank you for the wonderful ride, I love you so! To all of the new young families, go, become one and love.

The Lakewood Family Room

Division of Early Childhood

12400 Madison Avenue

(216) 529-5018