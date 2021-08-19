Spooky Pooch Parade Brings Bark To Madison Park On October 16

We have some doggone good news! Spooky Pooch is back in-person this year in a new location. LakewoodAlive’s 14th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade takes place on Saturday, October 16, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Madison Park in Lakewood’s Birdtown neighborhood.

Sponsored by Discount Drug Mart, the family-friendly Spooky Pooch Parade consists of a free-to-attend festival at Madison Park, a parade along Madison Avenue and surrounding streets and an awards presentation. A favorite autumn tradition for Northeast Ohio dog lovers, this community festival represents a one-of-a-kind event within the region, providing a tail-wagging good time for canine and human guests alike.

Registration for the parade will open on August 25. Pre-registration is $10 per dog and day-of registration is $15 per dog. Multiple dog discounts are available with pre-registration only. Humans are free. This community event takes place rain or shine, and proceeds from the parade benefit LakewoodAlive, community centered nonprofit organization.

Festivities get underway with the Spooky Pooch Festival beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Madison Park, during which attendees can enjoy entertainment, children’s games and dog-related vendors.

The dog parade commences at 2 p.m. Dogs of all shapes and sizes dressed in their finest Halloween fashions will strut their stuff as judges will award prizes including Best Pooch & Child, Best Pooch & Adult, Best Pooch & Group, Spookiest Pooch and Best in Show. Contestants must register and participate in the parade in order to be eligible to win a prize.

“We are thrilled to host the Spooky Pooch Parade at Madison Park as Kauffman Park undergoes major improvements,” said Ian Andrews, Executive Director of LakewoodAlive. “This annual celebration of canines, costumes and community will make for a fun and memorable day at the park.”

For more information, please visit LakewoodAlive.org/SpookyPooch.

The 14th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade is generously supported by the following sponsors:

Title Sponsor:

Discount Drug Mart

Top Dog Sponsor:

City of Lakewood

Dedicated Dog Sponsors:

Inn the Doghouse | Milo & Me | Pet’s General Store

Poochy Sponsor:

Lakewood Public Library, Madison Branch

