Meet the Candidates for Lakewood Council At Large, Municipal Court, and School Board on Saturday, August 28 from 9A to 12P. The event is sponsored by the Lakewood Chapter of the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland and the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce. Lakewood citizens are strongly encouraged to come to the Kiwanis Pavilion at Lakewood Park to ask questions, get answers, and acquaint themselves with the voting process. To join the Lakewood Chapter of the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland, please go to lwvgreatercleveland.org.