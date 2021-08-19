Mayor's Corner

As many of you know, my partner Matt and I recently were thrilled to welcome the arrival of our baby girl, Maggie. In the short time since, our growing family has been amazed at how so many of you have reached out to congratulate us with words of kindness and support. While I was humbled by this outpouring, I was not surprised. Lakewood is the kind of place people seek out to raise their families because of the incredible community found here. We are so grateful to be part of this community.

It is difficult to put in words how excited I am to raise our family in this city where I grew up and am now so fortunate to serve. Lakewood is truly unique in the way we are able to serve families and provide services and amenities. It’s a place where generations of children, parents, and grandparents grow up and choose to stay or come back as they set down roots.

You may have also heard about the efforts underway to invest in and improve Madison Park. This effort was driven by community voices who helped my administration and city council understand resident priorities and seize opportunities to make a city gem even better. It’s this kind of deep engagement and dedication that has been essential to making Lakewood the ideal place to raise family – or to start a business, retire, get involved, and to live a full life.

Part of what also makes Lakewood great are the events that bring us all together. Thanks to everyone who came out on August 7th to support local artists at the 44th Annual Lakewood Arts Fest. The event was a big success, and others are on the way with Friday Night Flicks and Third Thursday continuing this month and into September, the annual Lakewood Community Festival on 9/11. I hope to see you out and about enjoying the warm weather and all Lakewood has to offer in the weeks to come.