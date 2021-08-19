Lakewood Kiwanis FREE Book Giveaway

Lakewood Kiwanis wants every kid to have a book. The club is continually collecting books from-libraries, personal donations, club members and now they want to give them away. Every child needs to have a book to call their own and Lakewood Kiwanis wants to give them that. The books are in the range of picture books for young children up to Middle School novels.

Please stop by The Lakewood Kiwanis Pavilion on August 31, 2021 at noon and The Community Picnic at Madison Park on September 11, 2021 to get your FREE books.

The Kiwanis Club of Lakewood is celebrating 100 years of service in 2021. This is just one project we are proud to do.

#KidsNeedKiwanis

Anna Bacho is a member of Lakewood Kiwanis.