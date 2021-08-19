Lakewood Historical Society To Host Miniatures Show this Fall!

Whoever coined the phrase, “Good Things Come in Small Packages” will delight in attending the Lakewood Historical Society’s Small Wonders Miniatures Show! Pull out your magnifying glass and head over to the Nicholson House at 13335 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood, to take in this captivating exhibit of over 60 dollhouses, room boxes and miniatures.

Gregory Sent and Julie Warren of the Lakewood Historical Society (LHS) are spearheading this show which runs 1pm-4pm Saturdays and Sundays beginning September 11th through October 3rd. The show will have something for everyone but please note this is not an interactive event and children (and some adults) must be closely supervised. No strollers please!

The exhibit is a celebration of miniatures, dollhouses and room boxes that date from as early as the 1880s to today. The vignettes depict life from medieval times to present day. There will be small rooms less than a foot to large dollhouses almost five feet tall! Also featured will be nine room boxes on loan from the Western Reserve Historical Society that depict local life from 1600s to 1880s. In addition, the Cleveland Miniaturia Society's President will have a variety of examples of projects their club has made.

One local dollhouse aficionado has contributed four of her favorites: the first tin lithograph dollhouse ever made by T.Cohn (a tiled pitched roof Spanish hacienda style from 1943); a Schoenhut from the late 1920s; a 1970s Lundby Gothenburg from Sweden (styled exclusively with 1940s Strombecker and Renwal furniture and Puppenschule dolls); and an early '70s general store diorama made of balsa wood.

Additional local talent, whose miniature marvels will be featured, include: a teen who designs rooms inspired by HGTV, a local father who has made a Victorian House and medieval castle for his twins and a long-time Lakewood resident, who has been making miniatures since the 1980s, will share some of her collection which has grown to over 30 dollhouses and room boxes.

The Admission Price is $15 and $5 for children (3-12). Tickets go on sale on August 15, 2021 and may be purchased online at: https://buytickets.at/lakewoodhistoricalsociety/552112 Tickets will also be available the day of the show at the Nicholson House. Your ticket includes tiny snacks following the tour.

All proceeds from the Small Wonders Miniatures Show benefit the Lakewood Historical Society's mission to enhance life in Lakewood, offering educational programs for all ages, providing stewardship of artifacts and buildings, and advocating for our historic community. LHS encourages the community participation in the Small Wonders Miniature Show, an event that surely has something for everyone!