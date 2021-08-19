Lakewood Girls Soccer Season Preview

The term “Student–Athlete” can mean different things, but at Lakewood High School, the model “student athlete” excels in the classroom, on the field/court, and in the halls. That is, they are a dedicated student, a good citizen of the school, and of course bring energy and effort to the field. Recently, the Lakewood Rangers Girls Soccer Team has crushed it in the classroom, and have likewise been exemplary citizens. (More on this later). But things are also trending upward on the field.

The Rangers were a solid 6-3 in the Great Lakes Conference last year and, per Coach Ted Nagel, aspire to catch up with Rocky River, Bay and Buckeye, top squads not only in the GLC but also regional powerhouses. The foundation of this years’ squad is a large and talented junior class, led by 2-year starters Lauren Barber in goal, midfielders Samantha Hudak (a Co-Captain) and Claire McKay, and leading scorer forward Nettie Doren. Attacking Midfielders Ava Carroll and Jane McGinley have played significant roles from day one and be counted upon to continue their fine play

Junior Co-Captain forward Mallory Zavatchen will be relied on to use her speed and skill to break down the defense and either score or set up teammates. The defense will be anchored by senior Co-Captains Lucy McIntire and Alanna Cunningham, who have started many games over their careers, who will be expected to again provide strong all-around play that has marked their tenure as Rangers.

But, of course, seasons take on a life of their own. There are always injuries and players who emerge out of the pack as games unfold. As soccer is a true team sport, the whole roster will see action, so expect contributions from seniors Sylvie Ballou, Ellie Humphreys, Olivia Lusardo and Reka Sundem, juniors Rosie Lipka, Abby Marsh, Belle Orlando, Claire Morrissey and Grace Hildebrandt, Casey Funk, Sophie Craciun, and sophomore Ally Bookman. When the current juniors graduate, there will be numerous positions to fill. Fortunately, a large and talented freshmen class has arrived, including Luella Darr, Riley Forster, Helen Fraunfelder, Sarah McGinely and Emily Lajack, all of whom might see varsity action this year. Depth is much needed in the rugged GLC, and thanks to these players, the Rangers have it.

Coach Nagel has brought coaching stability and a new focus/energy that the program had been lacking before his arrival two seasons ago. Just as he is preparing for the upcoming season, Coach Nagel and his staff are working in earnest to build the program from the ground up. Coach Nagel is encouraged by rising participation in Lakewood United FC and hopes to build upon recent momentum. The success on fall Saturdays comes from years of participation in youth soccer.

The “bad” news is that few, if any, of our Rangers will make a living playing soccer. This is true for every high school in the United States. Paradoxically, this is one of the best reasons to have your child join a youth sports program. The focus remains not on some distant professional aspiration, but on skill development, teamwork, persistence in the face of setbacks, leadership, discipline, etc.--all aspects of gainful employment, college success and most importantly, engaged citizenship. Our players are forming and strengthened terrific habits. Youth soccer is a great jump start. The results, on and off the field, are impressive.

The best news, then, is that our students are excelling in the classroom and as citizens. The last two Presidents of the National Honor Society, elected by their peers, were soccer team captains Emma Hirsch—A National Merit Commended Scholar (’19) and Aubree Nagel (’20). Recent graduates will be or are attending Ohio State, Ohio University, Ohio Wesleyan, Harvard, John Carroll, Cleveland State, Heidelberg, Cincinnati and Bellarmine, among others. The girls’ average GPA exceeded 4.0 and was tops at LHS among our larger sports teams. As a teacher who has had many players in class, I can confidently say that their engagement and positive attitude toward learning makes our school better.

This should be another strong academic year, and a fun season. The Lakewood Girls Soccer team opens at Shaker on August 17th at 2 pm.

Chuck Greanoff graduated from LHS in 1977. He currently teaches History and Psychology at LHS.