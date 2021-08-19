Healthy Lakewood Foundation To Hold 3rd Annual Community Meeting on September 22

The Healthy Lakewood Foundation's Board of Directors warmly welcomes all members of the Lakewood community to attend its Community Meeting on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 7:00 PM. The meeting will be held virtually. The meeting is an opportunity to learn about HLF’s work over the past year as well as its upcoming plans for grantmaking, collaboration, and community engagement.

Please save the date on your calendar. Zoom meeting invitations will be posted in the Observer, the HLF website, via email, and on Facebook and Twitter. We hope you can join us!

Kate Ingersoll is the Executive Director of the Healthy Lakewood Foundation.