DEAR LAKEWOOD GOVERNMENT - LET'S NOT GET SCREWED AGAIN

In 2016 the Lakewood Hospital building at the South-East corner of Belle and Detroit Avenues was torn down leaving a huge hole in the ground as well as a huge hole in the City’s revenue stream.

On December 11, 2018 the City entered into a development agreement with Carnegie Management and Development Corp for a Project at that hospital site requiring, among other things, 35,000 square feet of office space. Then, Carnegie spent several months getting the City’s Architectural Review Board to approve, on May 28, 2019, a different Carnegie proposal for a project with NO office space. The City would not allow the Project to go forward without the required office space. On April 3, 2020 sixteen months after entering the contract with the City, Carnegie notified the City that it was terminating the December 11, 2018 Agreement.

On April 17, 2020 the Mayor notified Carnegie that “the City performed its obligations” and stated that “I will not be intimidated by Carnegie’s illegitimate claims.” Unfortunately, on November 9, 2020 the Mayor, with Council’s approval (6-1 vote), entered into a settlement agreement with Carnegie costing the City $255,000.00. Thompson Hine, after representing the City in forming the Carnegie contract, represented the City again and negotiated that ridiculous $255,000.00 settlement. The City lost $255,000.00, while Thompson Hine made money getting the City into that mess and then again made more money while having the City pay $255,000.00 to the wrongdoer. Is the City now using Thompson Hine for the CASTO/North Point Realty negotiations?

The City has lost both time and money from the Carnegie fiasco. However, the important thing right now is to examine whether a project relying on office space as part of the project makes sense. The current negotiations with CASTO/North Point Realty, Inc. contemplates the same general mixed-use concept consisting of commercial space, residential space, and office space. Other than a different developer, what has changed?

Does a project calling for office space in that location make sense? The Center North Building, a two minute walk from the northern edge of the hospital property, has recently converted 12 of its 15 floors from office space to apartments because the space could not be rented as offices.

Carnegie, even though it was getting property from the City worth millions of dollars FOR ONLY $1.00, spent months in front of the City’s Architectural Review Board presenting plans without the required office space. Obviously, terminating this contract was done because office space made no sense.

Albert Eistein is quoted as saying “insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” Is the City going to wind up wasting more money and time pursuing another contract that makes no sense? We would hope not.