Children/Youth Events At Lakewood Public Library
Virtual Storytime
For all ages
Join Lakewood Library staff members virtually as they read children’s picture books and share songs, rhymes and finger plays.
View these exclusive videos from our website at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org or through our Facebook at facebook.com/lakewoodpubliclibrary.
Virtual Author Visits
For all ages
Join local authors and illustrators virtually as they share and read some of their own children’s books.
View these exclusive videos from our website at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org or through our Facebook at facebook.com/lakewoodpubliclibrary.
Volume 17, Issue 16, Posted 9:20 AM, 08.19.2021