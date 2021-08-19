Another Endorsement To Keep Kepple On Council

Cuyahoga County Young Democrats recently became the latest of many local organizations and officials to endorse Sarah Kepple for an At-Large Lakewood City Council position in the upcoming elections. “[Kepple is] a fierce advocate for making government transparent and accessible and will continue to ensure health, safety, and prosperity to Lakewood residents if elected to City Council,” said The Matriots PAC. Cuyahoga County Democratic Party, Cuyahoga Democratic Women’s Caucus, Cleveland Stonewall Democrats, and North Shore AFL-CIO have also each endorsed Kepple, who has been serving on Council since being unanimously appointed in February 2020.

“We value bright, enthusiastic, positive leadership in Lakewood,” said State Senator Nickie Antonio, “Sarah has been an effective and responsive leader on council since her appointment last year, and that’s why we need to keep Kepple on Council.” Other elected officials standing behind Kepple include State Representative Mike Skindell, State Representative Juanita Brent, Lakewood City Schools Board Member Emma Petrie Barcelona, Ward 2 Lakewood City Councilperson Jason Shachner, and Lakewood City Council President Dan O’Malley, who added, “Sarah joined council at a critical time for our city, and she quickly established herself as a leader and a trusted voice in the community. Sarah has served Lakewood with passion and integrity.”

What is it about Kepple that resonates so well with all of these groups and individuals? Is it her long history of public service, particularly in public and school libraries? Is it her experience as an entrepreneur and small business owner? Or maybe the leadership and work ethic she demonstrated in activism and community organizing? Whatever it is, one thing is clear—there is a consensus that Sarah has the unique combination of empathy, energy and skill needed to help shepherd Lakewood out of the Covid crisis and move Lakewood forward for four more years. For more information, visit https://keppleforcouncil.com/, and please vote to keep Kepple on Council in our primary election on September 14th.