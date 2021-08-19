A Busy Couple Of Weeks For Lakewood Frontline Services

This has been an especially busy and challenging week for Lakewood’s public servants. But, as usual, they have risen to the challenges. In addition to the normal flow of emergencies and calamities that our firefighters, paramedics, police officers, and Public Works employees must tend to every day, there were three particular situations I want to underscore, and call attention to the incredible work that Lakewood’s taxpayers are getting from the city’s workforce.

First, on Wednesday, a backhoe collapsed on top of a man working at a property on Thoreau Ave. Our Fire Dept. and other first responders shot into action immediately, bringing every last bit of their training and experience to bear in quite literally saving the man’s life. Our Public Works Department employees also thought creatively in dispatching heavy equipment to aid in the situation - a critically important decision.

That night, an unusually powerful storm blew through Lakewood, knocking down trees and power lines and leaving most of Lakewood without electricity. Our first responders and public works employees - who had barely caught their breath from the Thoreau incident - were seen all around the city clearing massive amounts of debris, blocking off power lines, assisting elderly residents who were without power, and attending to the most serious property damage.

As you have likely heard by now, a body was found yesterday in the water at Lakewood Park. I want to acknowledge the firefighters, paramedics, and police officers who were able to professionally and discreetly recover the man’s body from the water’s edge - no small feat at 7pm on a beautiful summer night at Lakewood Park.

These may seem like extraordinary circumstances to us, but when Lakewood’s public servants show up to work every day they know full-well that any of these kinds of incidents - or much worse - are possible. They have not only risen to the call of duty, but in each case have gone above and beyond it. I couldn’t be prouder or more grateful for their bravery, professionalism, and service to our community.

And a big thank you to the workers at Kufner Towing, Utility Workers Union Local 270, and the U.S. Coast Guard who contributed significantly to these efforts.