Why I Am Fighting For Our Senior Citizens

I am the oldest of all my siblings. As the first born, I have had the privilege to know each of my grandparents on a personal level. During my childhood, I spent countless hours spending time with my grandparents-hearing about their experiences and the lessons they spent their lifetimes learning.

My grandfather William Schneider was a union carpenter for the county who told me about doing work for judges in the same courthouses where I would practice law twenty years later. My grandmother Betty Schneider was a legal secretary who told me about the adventures of being a woman working downtown at a very different time. My grandfather Mario Fioritto, whose parents died when he was just a young boy, told me about serving in the Pacific during World War II, and coming back to start a successful business to support his family. My grandmother Corinne Fioritto told me about how her whole family, including her many brothers and sisters, worked in her family’s store and what a difference that made for her neighborhood.

These were not just grandparents, but heroes to a young boy. I learned the values of family, determination in the face of adversity, and the importance of hard work from them. These were lessons that would shape my life and career. I am better for having spent so much time with my grandparents at a young age.

The bedrock of any community is its senior citizens. In Lakewood, we stand on the shoulders of the generations that have come before us to make our community the place we are proud to call home. We are richer for their experiences and efforts. Our senior citizens deserve to remain a vital part of our community and must be protected.

As I meet with senior citizens during this campaign, too many express to me concerns that they are being left behind. They feel that younger generations ignore their needs, price them out of our community, and are too quick to sweep them away. Rising housing prices and taxes, high costs of services, safety in their neighborhoods, and threats to access to healthcare are among the chief concerns expressed to me during these visits.

Our senior citizens deserve the ability to remain in their homes, the opportunity to remain a vibrant part of our community, the access to affordable places to live, the right to feel safe in their neighborhoods, and access to affordable health care. As a candidate for Council at Large, I feel it is my duty to fight for our senior citizens.

We need to focus on innovative programs that will incentivize landlords to provide affordable places to live. We need to work with other government agencies to ease and defer the increasing tax burden placed on our seniors. We need to find creative ways for our senior citizens to afford the increasing costs associated with maintaining and improving their homes. We need safe neighborhoods. We need to ensure that senior citizens in Lakewood have access to affordable and convenient healthcare.

I bring a unique depth of experience as a problem solver in the fight for our senior citizens in Lakewood. As a state representative, I fought for funding for benefits to seniors and for innovative programs like the Homestead Tax Exemption. As a prosecutor, I work with law enforcement to keep neighborhoods safe. As an assistant law director for Parma Heights, I work every day with businesses, healthcare providers, and government agencies to provide better alternatives for senior citizens.

If elected to City Council, I want to ensure that the next generation of Lakewood residents is able to learn from and thank our senior citizens the way that I have learned from and benefited from my own grandparents. In Lakewood, we owe our senior citizens a debt of gratitude and much more. That is why I am fighting for our senior citizens in this City Council campaign. And that is why I will fight for our senior citizens if elected to Council.

Mark Schneider is a candidate for Lakewood City Council at Large. You can learn more about him and reach him at Voteschneider.com. Election day is September 14, 2021.