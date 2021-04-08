Who Should Judge Us, Revisited

A couple of weeks ago I sent a letter to the editor that did not fully assess Brian Taubman’s outstanding qualifications to be our Municipal Court Judge. After reading Brian’s article to this paper, and talking with him for almost an hour about his experience and his philosophy, I’ve changed my mind.

Upon further reflection, it occurred to me that the federal system requires only seven years of experience to sit for administrative law judge examination. Thus, Brian’s thirteen years of experience trying cases before civil and criminal courts is more than enough to qualify him to be a judge.

At great cost to his political career, Brian ran for judge six years ago. Our municipal court bench needs his independence and commitment to doing the right thing no matter what other people think.

As a former federal administrative law judge, I know that being a judge is not just about prior experience, but is all about integrity, values, and doing the right thing. It also requires listening to different points of view. After talking with Brian and doing more research, I’m convinced that he has the experience and integrity to serve as our Municipal Court Judge.

Lakewoodite Bob Soltis is a retired federal administrative law judge.