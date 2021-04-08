Welcome CeramWorks Studio To The Neighborhood!

A new small business has opened in Lakewood, CeramWorks Studio, located at 17303 Detroit Avenue. CeramWorks Studio is a painting studio that offers a wide variety of ceramic pieces and canvas images to paint, as well as a large private room to rent for parties and events.

CeramWorks Studio is a community space that provides a fun and creative environment for people of all ages, to create art, long lasting memories, and gifts for all. Designed to be an accessible and welcoming space, the studio offers ceramics and canvas kits for a fun and easy going painting experience. Guests can choose from a wide range of pre-made ceramic objects including mugs, bowls, pet dishes, piggy banks, and figurines, as well as over 100 paintable designs printed on canvas. CeramWorks Studio will also have special items available for the holiday seasons, including Halloween, Christmas, Lunar New Year, Easter.

Our studio is a family-owned business started by me, my husband Julian and my sister Elizabeth Chang. Elizabeth and I grew up in Lakewood where our parents owned a small business. I spearheaded the concept because I have always found joy in painting. CeramWorks Studio is dedicated in loving memory of our late mother who shared her love of painting and community. The floor plan is designed to accommodate private parties and the studio's walls exhibit a rotating selection of works by local artists and entrepreneurs.

We feel fortunate to be in such an amazing community. Lakewood is the perfect home for our small business. We love Lakewood's diversity and appreciate how welcoming everyone has been to us. Our dream is to provide a space that is fun and creates memories, where all people are welcome and can participate, no matter their age, skill, or background. We hope that our business does well and look forward to many years in this lovely place.

CeramWorks Studio is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10:00am to 7:00pm, closed on Mondays. More information can be found online at ceramworkstudio.com, as well as on their Facebook and Instagram pages @CeramWorksStudio.

Meran Rogers is Co-Owner of CeramWorks Studio.