Thou Shall Not Steal

Is Shop Lifting A Crime? Yes!



I couldn’t help but notice last week that a recent debate in Lakewood has been over whether or not shop lifting is a crime. Or is it a form of teens striking out against society?

I would say yes it is a crime, and possibly striking out against society but someone needs to tell them it is wrong and to teach a lesson.

“Back in my day…” starts off one reasoning, and for this example I will use myself. I was about 8 years old when a ballon from a local store my mom and I were at ended up in my pocket. When I got home and filled it up, Mom asked where I got it. I told her the man at the store gave it to me. Well, it was a small five-and-dime, so Mom called and was quickly assured that no member of the store had given me a ballon

I did not know she had made the call and the next thing I heard from Mom was, “Well, let’s go back and talk to them, I am not sure you should take things from strangers." By the time we were walking in the store, I was in tears and confessing. Still she had me talk with the manager who for over 2 hours was telling me it was wrong, then picking up the phone to call the police. It was pure torture. If this had been 2021 instead of 1961, my Mother would have sued the store owner for mental abuse.

Fast forward to today, stores have cameras everywhere, so the usual chain of action is: Someone working at a store thinks someone stole something so they go back later in the day and go through hours of tape to have proof. Normally at this point it would be turned over to the police. Sometimes images are placed into the public sphere to ask whether people recognize the shoplifter.

This actually serves 2 purposes, first is to catch the perps. The second is to say to the world, do not come in our store and shoplift. Both very acceptable things for a business wanting to stop theft from happening.

And this is where life gets oh so much more difficult in 2021. If a store owner treats any perp differently from any other perp, they open themselves up to criticism and lawsuits. Yes, the person getting robbed will now be on trial in the court of public opinion or the real court on fairness, over why they prosecuted one but not the other. This is the way laws work in America. So in the end, they must prosecute.

Some complain that this could ruin a young person’s life. It won't ruin it as much as a life of crime would. Indiscretions committed by kids can be erased at the age of 18 in the courts, files sealed which never appear on their record again. UNLESS they commit a felony, then they have it for life, and that is the way it should be.

The better answer for all was to get Grandma to explain why you should not steal.