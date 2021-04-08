"This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing" Live At Beck Center

Produced by Scott Spence, "This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing" reminds us we are all born of flesh and made of dreams.

This tale brings to life the struggles and aspirations of three sisters as one walks the globe to find her purpose, one searches for adventure, and the third grows where she is planted. Years later their journeys convene in a lovely home in the woods, albeit with a truculent badger.

Experience this brilliant piece of theater--perfect for audiences young and old alike—with actress Derdriu Ring, and director Eric Schmiedl as they light our imaginations on fire.

Friday, July 23, 2021 - Sunday, August 8, 2021

Preview Thursday, July 22, 2021

Ages 8 and up

70 minutes, no intermission



