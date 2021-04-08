The Rotary Club Of Lakewood-Rocky River Sunrise Sets Goals For The 2021-2022 Rotary Year

Newly installed Club President, Jason Pickering, has accepted the challenge of Rotary International President Shekhar Mehta, of the Rotary Club of Calcutta-Mahanagar, to add members to Rotary. The R.I. Theme for his presidency is “Serve to Change Lives.” New members will join existing members to practice the motto of Rotary, “Service above Self.”

The Sunrise Rotary Club members work through committees such as Community, New Generations, Vocational and International Service. Service projects implemented by these committees can truly “Change Lives” in Lakewood and Rocky River.

At his installation on July 28, President Pickering challenged the Club members to reach out tfriends and business associates, particularly younger men and women, and give them an opportunity to help “Change Lives” by joining Rotary!

R.I. President Shekhar Mehta has been a Rotarian since 1985. He trained as an accountant and founded a real estate development company, Skyline Group, which he also chairs. Jason Pickering, Sunrise Rotary President, lives in Lakewood and is active in his family’s farm and retail market in Avon, Ohio. The Sunrise Club has a Co-President, Marty Harris, a past president of the Club, who will assist Jason during peak farm work seasons and share work with the various committees.

Rotary is a vibrant organization with a 116 year history, with 1.2 million members in 220 countries and geographic areas. It is the oldest and largest service organization in the world. It has a rich legacy of work in polio eradication and other humanitarian programs. President Mehta’s goal is to add 100,000 members by June 30, 2022.

To find out how you can be a part of the dynamic organization of Rotary, visit the Rotary Club of Lakewood-Rocky River Sunrise website, www.lrrsunriserotary.org.

You will learn more about how you can join with men and women in your area to give back through service in your community, and internationally. Then contact Kathy Berkshire at sloopyohio19@gmail.com.

Larry Faulhaber is Public Image Committee Chair for Lakewood Rocky River Sunrise Rotary Club.