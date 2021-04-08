Susannah Selnick Will Work To Bring Us Closer To A Society Where Everyone Is Valued And Participates

Congratulations hippies! Your work, worked!

I’m supporting Susannah Selnick for Lakewood City Council because she gets it and works hard. I met her three years ago when she joined the Lakewood Chapter of the League of Women Voters to help register voters. I asked her to help me register voters at LEAF (Lakewood Earth And Food). “Yes.” I asked her to help me register voters at the Birdtown Picnic. “Yes.” I asked her to drive with me into Cleveland and register voters. “Yes.” I asked her to join me on the Lakewood YMCA Board and use her fundraising skills to help our neighbors participate. “Yes.” She’s ready to work and help our community. She gets it.

From Peace and Love in the 70’s, to Pride and AIDS Walks in the 90’s, to BLM right now, she understands, it’s in her DNA. We don’t have to educate her on why people who are different matter, she sees that value already. I heard her say recently, “We can’t have a conversation about you, without you.” This understanding is insightful and telling.

We need more female representation at all levels of government. A counselor was recently explaining to me the disservice that we do to our young boys and men when we expect them to lead, many without the desire, skill set, or knowledge. It makes them think that their ideas are always correct and that they’re entitled and righteous. Instead of forcing Square Pegs… let’s continue to encourage and support girls and young women to lead. Let’s have equal representation on decisions that affect our pursuit of happiness, our bodies, and our futures.

We have a long way to go to a fully functional society where everyone is valued and participates, Susannah brings us closer. Please join me in supporting her with words of encouragement and a financial gift if you can. You can donate her to efforts at voteselnick.com.

Community Activist