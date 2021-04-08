Starr Gazer

AUGUST

Aries: The Ram is King of the Mountain this month, the sun is shining in your House of Romance, Manifestation is the Name of the Game…You’re first out of the gate, go get ‘em Ram.

Taurus: Let Go Bull, we know that’s not an easy assignment for you, however, you’ll be seeing red if you don’t loosen the reins a bit, luck is in the career arena for you & focus is on family.

Gemini: Communication, education & travel is in the Twins corner this month, it’s your story, write as you see fit, make yourself the STAR of your own movie, you’ve got the green light.

Cancer: Money, money, money is shining on the Sea of the Crab, your finances & other’s money…go spend some time in nature, & let the creative juices flow, you’ve got the potential.

Leo: You are the heart of the Jungle this month, it’s all about the Lion King, your body & health are in tip-top condition, you’re the envy of all the players in the Zoo, enjoy your relationships.

Virgo: Patience has never been your strong suit, Mercury, Venus, & Mars are lined up in your sector, put your analytical & critical self to sleep, enjoy the blessings of life for a change.

Libra: Trust is key for you, don’t try to question if this is right or this is wrong, just TRUST that everything will work out, Venus the Planet of Love & Money moves into your house of self.

Scorpio: Tell your inner critic to go take a vacation, put away that stinger of yours for a while & let JOY into your life, that’s right you heard me J-O-Y, remember that word? Heed this advice…

Sagittarius: The Centaur is no stranger to adventure in foreign lands, love may be found amongst the educational realms, hanging out at the museums, or taking a cruise to distant lands.

Capricorn: Has the Goat been overdoing it at the office again? We know the answer to that…pull yourself away from your desk & get out in nature, r-e-a-l-l-y get out in NATURE!

Aquarian: Jupiter has moved back into Aquarius, along with Saturn, working on forgiveness is just what the Dr. ordered to bring the prosperity ship to your front door, give it some thought.

Pisces: The Fish has some action going on behind the scenes, are you swimming under the radar? The Sun is shining from sea-to-shining-sea on your health & connections this month.

Eva Starr, local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. Starr can be reached at evastarr.com