Send In Your Questions For Lakewood's Primary Candidates

Though it’s hard to believe with the calendar flipping to August just days ago, election season is upon us. It’s early this year because Lakewood has a primary on September 14. That’s just about 6 weeks from now.

If you aren’t aware, it’s time to pay attention.

Three contenders are running for judge: Sara Fagnilli, Tess Neff and Brian Taubman.

City Council has a big race also, with six candidates running for 3 city council-at-large seats.

They are: Kyle G. Baker, Tom Bullock, Keith Davey, Sarah Kepple, Tristan Rader, Laura Rodriguez Carbone, Mark Schneider and Susannah Selnick.

Here’s where you come in. Every election year, the Lakewood Observer publishes the answers to questions submitted by readers and Observer editors to all of the candidates.

Each candidate gets the same questions and the same amount of space to respond, which will allow you to compare their answers as you try to make an informed decision at the ballot box.

What is important to you? Bars and sidewalk dining taking precedence over the needs of Lakewood homeowners? The big hole where the hospital used to be and whether there are plans afoot to transfer any more of Lakewood’s public assets into private hands? Speeders? Outdoor basketball?

These are some of the issues swirling around our editorial room. The winners of these elections will be in a unique position to DO SOMETHING about issues that you care about. What do you need to know from them?

Feel free to pose different questions for the three different jobs: Judge, School Board, and Council-At-Large members.

We will of course be asking each candidate about their background and qualifications.

Email questions to betsy@lakewoodobserver.com. We will sort through them and publish as many as we can in the paper and online in the weeks before the election.

If while considering your questions, you become inspired to share more than a question with your fellow residents, feel free to write an article or editorial and submit it to our online newsroom at the Member Center, lakewoodobserver.com. Remember, the Lakewood Observer is completely written by its readers in the Lakewood community. All you need to do to be published is to write an article and send it in. Please include photos if you’ve got them.