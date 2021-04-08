School Supply Drive Summer 2021

Thank you to the Lakewood community for supporting Supplies 4 Success’ city-wide school supply collection drive over the past 10 years. Your continued generosity makes a real difference to our students.

Believe it or not, it’s that special time of year again. Back to School shopping! While most of you probably remember the excitement of picking out new school supplies, there is just something about the possibilities of a brand new notebook, a fresh pack of crayons, many of our local students’ families are unable to afford even the most basic of school supplies.

That is where our amazing community comes in: Supplies4Success (a committee of the Lakewood Area Collaborative) aims to support the families and students who find themselves unable to purchase the supplies needed for a successful school year.

Fundraising has allowed us to purchase and donate graphing calculators to be part of a calculator library at Lakewood High School and to donate over 1,500 headsets – now an essential part of the academic experience. However, the majority of the supplies come from donations from the Lakewood community – one notebook, binder, or pack of pencils at a time.

This year we need your support again to make sure each student has the tools they need for academic success – from crayons to binders! We firmly believe all students should have the opportunity to learn regardless of need. It has been proven that a student starting their school year off with all of the tools they need will have a better chance at a successful academic year. It is far too easy for these students to fall in-between the cracks and drop off the academic track.

Supplies 4 Success will collect supplies until Sunday, August 22nd. Items can be dropped off at various locations throughout the city. A monetary donation can be made through The Lakewood Foundation (with S4S in the subject line), 12900 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107 or through The Lakewood Foundation/donate page. Please contact us at lkwdschoolsupplies@gmail.com for questions regarding the collection or additional information on how to help.

Families in need of school supplies can get them the following ways:

Elementary Families: Contact their Parent Resource Coordinator after the start of the school year. Supplies will not be required the first week of school.

Middle/LHS Students: Can get supplies from their school Guidance Counselors on the first day of school, and throughout the school year.

Items needed:

Folders (3 prong/pocket)

Notebook paper/Notebooks

Dividers

Tape/Glue

Pen/Pencils

Erasers

Markers/Sharpies

Scissors (pointed)

Pencil boxes/pouches

Colored pencils

Highlighters

Dry Erase Markers (Expo)

Composition Notebooks

Post It Notes/Index Cards

Drop Off Locations:

Addicted Coffee Bar

Becks Pool/Foster Pool

The Beck Center

Blackbird Baking Company

Breadsmith

Caffeine

Coffee Pot

KB Confections

Lakewood Family YMCA

Lakewood Garden Center

Nature’s Oasis

Pet’s General Store

The Root Café

Stem Soaps

Lakewood Recreation Dept.

Karen Lee is the chair of Supplies4 Success.