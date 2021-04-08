Mayor's Corner: Investing In Our Infrastructure

At the July 19th Council meeting, Lakewood City Council unanimously approved my administration’s recommendation to dedicate $25 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to water and sewer capital needs. Using ARPA funds this way is a smart, strategic move, and, fortunately, it also fits clearly within the strict guidelines the federal government has set for ARPA dollars.



By investing a large portion of these unforeseen resources towards long-term, pre-existing infrastructure needs, Lakewood will meet many of the goals I’ve heard when speaking to our citizens. Those include being good stewards of public dollars and addressing affordability concerns while continuing to provide the high-quality services our residents and ratepayers expect and deserve.



At the same Council meeting, City Council also approved my administration’s proposal to introduce an Impervious Surface Fee, which ties storm water fees to the comparative demand properties place on Lakewood’s wet weather infrastructure. Properties with larger amounts of impervious surfaces (such as parking lots) generate much more storm water runoff which our wet weather infrastructure must handle. But currently, ratepayers only pay sewer fees based on the metered water they consume. This new Impervious Surface Fee changes that system and is another example of meeting our goals of smart and fair fiscal policies.



Our city’s Integrated Wet Weather Improvement Plan (IWWIP) and Clean Water Lakewood initiative (read more about these at this page on our website) were previously adopted to improve and update our city’s 100-year-old sewer system and deal with storm water issues. As we’ve all known for years, our city’s water and sewer systems need major work, with associated costs.



The City has invested $60 million in recent years to deal with the situation, and still faces over $300 million in estimated costs to fully cover the IWWIP. Our opportunistic use of ARPA dollars will help take a meaningful chunk out of those costs, which otherwise would have fallen to residents and ratepayers. Pairing ARPA funds with the passage of the new impervious surface fee will both modernize rates while keeping money in ratepayers’ pockets. In fact, previously approved water and sewer rates will now be reduced through 2023. Those reductions compound annually to save ratepayers even more – an estimated $50 million in reduced fees for our residents and water users between now and 2040.



I applaud City Council for agreeing with my administration on this smart use of these one-time funds and remain committed to our tradition of superior water and sewer services for Lakewood while continuing to find creative ways to reduce costs and be a good steward of the public’s dollars.