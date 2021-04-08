Lakewood Schools Hiring For New School Year

The Lakewood City School District is busy preparing for the 2021-2022 school year, including filling some remaining vacancies for its staff. The District is currently accepting applications for lunch monitors and other support staff positions in both general education and special education. The District is also looking for preschool paraprofessionals, who will be hired through the Educational Service Center of Northeast Ohio. Those interested in applying should visit the district website at www.lakewoodcityschools.org and follow the application links contained in the news article titled "We're Hiring!"