Lakewood City Schools' Back To School Plan

Our protocols and strategies for the 2021-2022 school year have been developed with the #1 goal of keeping our students in school five days a week with minimal disruption due to illness. The following will be in place for at least the first quarter with a re-assessment on September 17, 2021:

Masks:

Students grades PreK-5: Required when indoors, except when eating.

Students grades 6-12: Optional for all but strongly recommended for those who are unvaccinated.

Staff: Optional for all but strongly recommended for those who are unvaccinated.

eLearning Option:

Families who are not comfortable with their student(s) returning to the classroom may choose our eLearning LKWD option. This is a full-time blended learning program administered by Franklin School of Opportunity. Students work from home on lessons but will be required to meet in-person 30 minutes per week with District staff. Those interested in this option can call 216-529-4037 for more information.





Athletics and Extracurriculars:

As of July 22, the Ohio High School Sports Association (OHSSA) is not requiring the COVID-19 mandates that were in place for the 2020-21 season. Student athletes and other extracurricular participants must still wear masks on school transportation as mandated by Centers for Disease Control.

Building Safety Protocols:

Custodial staff will continue to thoroughly clean and sanitize our buildings with special focus on high-touch surfaces. Other protocols that will be in effect include:

Masks required for students grades PreK-5 and strongly recommended for unvaccinated students grades 6-12 and for unvaccinated staff.

3-foot physical distancing when possible

Hand sanitizer available in every classroom

Cleaning supplies to sanitize work areas will be available throughout the day

Bottle-filling stations on all water fountains. Students should bring a water bottle to school.

One-way hallways/stairwells when possible

In addition to their daily/weekly checklist, custodial staff to use daily log for facility/restroom cleaning/disinfecting of high touch surfaces using CDC/EPA-approved disinfectants throughout all shifts

HVAC modifications: reduction of recirculated air, increase of outside air supply & installation of higher MERV-rated air filters.

Suspected Illness Protocol:

We will follow these steps if a student or staff member has suspected COVID-19 symptoms or feels ill during the school day:

If a student or employee displays COVID-19 symptoms at school or during work, he/she will immediately report to the building’s health center where they will be assessed by our nurse or health aide.

The student or employee will leave campus if COVID is suspected and be recommended to seek medical attention.

If a student becomes ill during the school day, a parent/guardian must pick up their child from school.

The custodial team will begin disinfection procedures.

If a person displays a symptom/s of COVID-19 they should be isolated at home and contact their physician to determine if testing is necessary.

All positive cases are to be reported to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health (CCBH) by the physician, testing agency or school district as required.

If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19, you must inform your school office. You may return to school/work when the quarantine period has been completed. Please report positive COVID cases on our Student COVID Reporting Form. The form will reside on the front page of our website throughout the year.

Vaccination:

Through our vaccination clinic held for staff last spring, more than 80% of our staff have been vaccinated. We also held a clinic for those students 16 and up in May. For those families with students 12 and older who remain unvaccinated, we encourage you to consider vaccination. It is the best way to keep our community safe. Options to schedule a shot include:

Any drugstore pharmacy

Cleveland Clinic at 216-448-4117

MetroHealth

University Hospitals at 216-415-6149

As we know, conditions related to COVID constantly change. Although our re-assessment is planned for the end of the quarter, we may need to alter the plan at any time, including before the school year begins. If that is the case, we will adjust and adapt as we have done throughout the pandemic.

Despite the teaching and learning challenges COVID caused last school year, our teachers and students showed amazing resilience and achieved many great learning moments.

We look forward to seeing what great moments and milestones lay ahead for 2021-2022!