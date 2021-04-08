Help Wanted Now!

Help Wanted

All up and down Detroit, Madison and even Lake Road.



Over the past two weeks while making my rounds at least 5 restaurant owners asked me if I knew of anyone looking for a job. I mentioned offhand that I did not, but then they asked about a Help Wanted ad in the Observer. While I mentioned that choice is always good, let me make a cattle call for all the restaurants in Lakewood. Parnell, just out of the hospital said, “We could really use some quality help on the line.” I asked if he was willing to pay, and his answer was a flat, “If they are good.”

Meanwhile across the street at India Garden, Sonny asked, “Know any dependable people looking for work?” Again I said, not at the moment.



This call for workers was reported in almost ever restaurant and bar venue. Bob Tagliotti at Woodstock BBQ, “Out crew is great but they could use a day off, do you know anyone?” Picking up a pie at Roman Fountain I did not see Bill Campbell so I asked, “Where is Bill?” The answer came from way in the back, “He is delivering, know anyone looking for a job?” So big restaurants, small restaurants, and everything in between are looking for workers everything from entry level to complete professionals.



Now is the opportunity to jump into one of these places and make a career, or pay off bills and loans.



Call or stop in today.