District Moves To Cashless System For Fees, Events

The Lakewood City Schools has begun the process of transitioning to a cashless system for most transactions, including lunch accounts, general instruction fees, pay-to-participate fees, bookroom purchases, event tickets, and more.

The PaySchools EZPay system families have used to pay fees and load money on lunch accounts has been upgraded to PaySchools Central. The upgrade offers all the features of EZPay. The EZPay link on the District website (www.lakewoodcityschools.org) will be replaced with the PaySchools Central link. Families will be prompted how to transition from EZPay to PaySchools when they first click on the updated PaySchool Central link.

PaySchools Central offers families many new features allowing for greater control over their accounts. New benefits include real-time loading of lunch account funds, a mobile app capability, the ability to store multiple payment options, details on purchases and payment history, auto lunch account replenishing, and advanced payment scheduling. A full list of features is included in the attached document.

The District will also be using PaySchools Events for districtwide online ticket purchasing for various events like athletic competitions, music performances, and District fundraisers. This link will be located on the District website. Tickets purchased online can be printed out or stored electronically. Entrance to the event will occur through the scanning of a QR image on the ticket.

Tickets also can be purchased in advance or at that door the day of the event.

Some minimal cash will be on hand at events for those who are unable to use the PaySchools system, however the District encourages families to take advantage of the benefits of the new cashless system.