Children/Youth Events At Lakewood Public Library

Library Pen Pal

For children three years old through sixth grade

Do you miss the Library? We miss you too! Write a letter to a Library staff member telling us about anything from the last book you read to your favorite animal or even include a drawing. A staff member will read your letter and write you back.

Send your letter to:

Children’s and Youth Services

Lakewood Public Library

15425 Detroit Avenue

Lakewood, Ohio 44107

Virtual Storytime

For all ages

Join Lakewood Library staff members virtually as they read children’s picture books and share songs, rhymes and finger plays.

View these exclusive videos from our website at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org or through our Facebook at facebook.com/lakewoodpubliclibrary.

Virtual Author Visits

For all ages

Join local authors and illustrators virtually as they share and read some of their own children’s books.

View these exclusive videos from our website at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org or through our Facebook at facebook.com/lakewoodpubliclibrary.

Virtual Special Friday Performance – Virtual Tails or Tales of the Night Sky? – Armstrong Air & Space Museum

For students in kindergarten through sixth grade

Participants in this program will be taken on a journey through the night sky to experience the different tails and tales it has to communicate! Participants connect the dots in the night sky and learn of how different cultures share different stories of constellations. Some of the stories told shape into animals that have a tail and yes, a tale to tell! Registration is required. A Zoom Link will be emailed one day before the event.

Materials are provided for this program. Materials for participation may be picked up at the Main Library Children's and Youth Services or at the Drive-Up Window. You will specify your pick up location during registration.

Friday, August 6, 2021, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. via Zoom.