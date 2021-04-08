Back To School Online Resources

Lakewood Public Library has a variety of online resources to support learning just in time for back to school. Students of all ages will find these online tools helpful, no matter what area of study. You can find these resources at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org/research



Finding a good book is easy with NoveList Plus and NoveList K-8. Students can find enjoyable books based on their interests, as well as their grade and reading level. Search and browse by genre, readalikes, award winners and more.



With EBSCOhost, students can search thousands of magazines, newspapers and peer-reviewed journals. Search for articles by keyword or use publication search to browse through the archives of specific magazines and journals.



The Library also has three language learning tools available to help you master nearly any foreign languages: Rosetta Stone, Mango Languages and Transparent Language Online. Each of these resources offers an interactive experience for learners at all skill levels.



LinkedIn Learning (Formerly Lynda.com) has more than 12,000 courses, ranging from computer programming to project management including instruction on various computer software, programming languages, and business topics. The video courses are taught by industry experts and are designed for any skill level.



All of these resources and other online resources are available at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org/research.