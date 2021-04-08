Announcing My Candidacy For Lakewood City Council-at-Large Think Davey – Think Recycling and Transportation For Seniors 

It is with great pleasure that I would like to announce my decision to run for Lakewood Council-at Large.



Lakewood has been a true blessing to me since 2007 when I met my lovely wife Judy at an Open House on Marlowe Avenue on a cold Sunday afternoon in January. We married in 2008 and have enjoyed the diversity and vitality of this wonderful city. I feel that the time is right for me to start giving back to a town that has given me and my wife so much.



I have never held public office but feel that my long life experience working in the private sector will be a benefit to our city.

I retired in 2019 after a 30 year career in the waste and recycling industry. After taking a short break, I decided to start up a small local business transporting senior citizens to their medical appointments, the grocery store, beauty shop and other errands. I have had the privilege to meet so many wonderful individuals with amazing life stories. There is so much wisdom in our seniors! They have so much to offer. As a senior myself, I intend to be a voice for seniors in our community. We need to utilize their rich history and experience to benefit and enhance our city.



Increased recycling & waste reduction – I intend to use my experience in the recycling industry to work with our residents and businesses to increase our recycling and waste reduction efforts. People in Lakewood love to recycle and are dedicated to the environment. We need to insure that our recyclables do not end up in the landfill. That is totally unacceptable.



Expedite the development at the old Lakewood Hospital Site – Every day I drive by the hole in the ground that used to be Lakewood Hospital. My passengers continually voice their dissatisfaction with the decision to give up our hospital. While that whole deal, which by the way doesn’t pass the smell test with most residents, is water under the bridge, it is now time to move on. We need to get started on the development of a project that will be beneficial to all of the residents of Lakewood. Several years have gone by and we have heard many excuses. I intend to focus my efforts on moving this project along and expediting development at one of the most prime pieces of real estate in our city.



Safety in all of our neighborhoods- My wife and I have always felt safe in our home. On the couple of occasions that we have had to call the police, they responded quickly and were always very professional and courteous. However, in my daily travels, residents in some neighborhoods do not feel quite as safe. We need to make sure that all of our residents feel safe. It is paramount that people feel safe when walking to the store, at work, in restaurants and at our parks. Let me state that I completely support the Lakewood police and safety forces. I intend to make sure that they have all the funding and resources they feel necessary to adequately perform their job. I would like to see 4-6 additional officers added to the police force. In addition, I would encourage city council to evaluate the addition of an experienced Safety Director for a city with a large population such as Lakewood.



Better communication with our residents – It is my opinion that the top priority of a councilperson is to communicate with and respond to the needs of the residents in a timely manner. We need to hear your opinions and concerns on issues affecting the city. I intend to hold monthly informational meetings at various locations around Lakewood. I will regularly reach out to the residents by knocking on doors, not just in election years, but throughout my term. I will be accessible to everyone and vote on legislation based on the residents opinions, not my own.



Additional transportation services for Seniors- I intend to work with council to provide additional transportation services for our senior citizens. We still have some gaps in service that need to be filled.My clients have voiced the need for the return of a circulator type service and additional transportation evenings and weekends.



Seeking His will in all that I do - As a born-again Christian, my faith is a very important part of my life. Twenty-two years ago I accepted the Lord, and He released me from the bondage of alcohol addiction and abuse. My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6. On a daily basis, I try to seek His will in everything I do and I intend to continue to do that if elected to council.



On September 14th, you will have the opportunity to vote for 3 candidates for Lakewood Council-at-Large. Please consider Keith Davey as one of those votes.



I would love to hear from you. Please feel free to contact me with your questions and concerns. With your help, we can make Lakewood an even better place to live!

Email: kd44107@yahoo.com / www.lakewoodcitizensfordavey.com



