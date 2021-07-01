Why A Judge Can Have Empathy And Still Protect Lakewood

My experience as a criminal defense attorney is what separates me from my opponents. I have been in the muck with my clients, and I know the trials and tribulations they have dealt with — something my opponents have never done in their legal careers.

Throughout my legal career, I've learned that as a judge, you can be tough but fair; that throwing down the hammer and max sentencing defendants isn't always the answer. We need a different approach in Lakewood, an alternative to merely punishing people and moving on. It's clear that just punishing offenders does not work. It leads to the overcrowding of our jails, and with no rehabilitation efforts, these individuals become habitual offenders. The old brutal approach does not work; the antiquated crime and punishment approach does not work. My opponents will not change the norm — they are the norm, a product of the same broken system I am attempting to change.

My objective as a defense attorney is not just to exonerate my clients but to guide them through our justice system and show them how to learn from their experiences. As the future Lakewood Municipal Court Judge, my platform will be about solutions, not punishments. I will not just lock people up; I will help get them the treatment and therapy they need, find jobs, and get back to being contributing members of our community. When a criminal defendant comes through my court, I will find a way to make sure that they never return to that courtroom.

Five years ago, when I previously ran for judge, I wanted to implement a first-time nonviolent drug offender court, a specialized mental health docket, and a revised and revamped diversion program. These are ideals that should have been implemented years ago and still should be today. As a defense attorney, I have had countless successes reforming my clients, and as our future judge, I will continue to do just that.

While I respect my opponents, if they are elected, nothing will change. Lakewood desperately needs to change. It is time for a new approach to how the Lakewood Municipal Court works. I am a different type of attorney, and it's time for a different type of judge. It's time for someone who has actively represented citizens to be in charge of the citizens' court. It's time for a new approach to help Lakewood's people, businesses, and the community as a whole. That is why I believe I would be the best choice for Lakewood Municipal Court Judge. I appreciate your support and, hopefully, your vote in the Primary on September 14.

Brian Taubman

Lakewood resident Brian Taubman is a candidate for Lakewood Municipal Court Judge.