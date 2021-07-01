Who Should Judge Us?

In a few weeks, we’ll select the person who will preside over one of the most important things guaranteed to us as American citizens: A fair and impartial trial in a court of law. Serving as a federal administrative law judge for eight years, presiding over felony preliminary hearings as a Navy judge advocate, and thirty-five years of trial and appellate experience before federal, military, and state courts as well as administrative agencies has given me an understanding of the experience, attention to detail, preparation, and seasoning needed to serve the public as a judge.

Two of the three candidates are highly qualified to serve as a judge. Sara Fagnalli has over thirty years of experience in private practice as a prosecutor and assistant prosecutor, and before state and federal courts. Ms. Fagnalli’s résumé includes volunteer work with the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce, as Chair of the Lakewood Charter Review Commission, with the Community Development Block Grant Program, as well as a variety of civic organizations. Significantly, she has served as an Adjunct Professor of Law at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. This shows her knowledge of the law and her ability to mentor others.

The other qualified candidate, Tess Neff, served as a Court Magistrate for nine years, hearing and deciding cases in the Lakewood Municipal Court and later in the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court. She’s been an attorney for almost thirty years. Ms. Neff is a Certified Court Manager and a Certified Court Executive. In 2013 she received a State Community Recognition Award for Juvenile Re-Entry Court. A former police officer, Ms. Neff has served on the Engagement Committee for the Beck Center for the performing arts. She has judicial experience and is a seasoned attorney.

The third candidate lacks the thirty years of experience that both Ms. Fagnalli and Ms. Neff would bring to our Municipal Court bench. During just thirteen years practicing law, he hasn’t served as an assistant prosecutor, magistrate, or an Adjunct Professor of Law. As for seasoning, when he unsuccessfully ran for judge in 2015, he showed up at Senator Skindell’s $100-a-plate fundraiser at Georgetown Vosh Restaurant in a t-shirt and worn out blue jeans. The incumbent dressed up with a conservative blue suit and a rep tie. Who looked more judicial? Who paid attention to detail? Who prepared for the encounter?

In the coming weeks, you will select the person who will be responsible for deciding innocence or guilt, and if a fine or a jail sentence should be imposed upon convicted offenders. Ask yourself: Which candidate will give you their complete attention instead of looking down at their cell phone? Which candidate pays attention to detail? Which candidate would you want to decide your fate or that of a family member should they run afoul of the law? Which candidate has really served our community? Which candidate is best prepared to think things through? Who has the most relevant experience? Which candidate "gets it"?

Being a judge isn’t about friendship, the good ole boy network, or going along to get along. It’s about maturity, experience, seasoning, thoughtfulness, independence, and experience. It’s about doing the right thing, even when no one else is watching.

The upcoming judicial primary and election will be your only chance for six years to decide which candidate will pay attention and listen to you, and carefully deliberate about the cases that come before them.

You have an important choice to make. Choose wisely.

Bob Soltis is a retired federal administrative law judge.