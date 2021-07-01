Lakewood Public Library will premiere three exciting new virtual Meet the Author events in August. You can watch these programs on facebook.com/lakewoodpubliclibrary and twitter.com/lakewoodlibrary on Thursday evenings at 7:00 p.m.



August 12

Diane Vogel Ferri will discuss her latest book, "No Life But This: a Novel of Emily Warren Roebling." Inspired by a walk across the Brooklyn Bridge, this book is based on the true story of Roebling, who had to take over the construction of the bridge when her husband, the chief engineer, fell ill.



August 19

Jen Hirt discusses "Hear Me Ohio," a collection of essays about leaving Ohio. Hirt, who grew up in Ohio at her family’s business (Hirt’s Greenhouse), reflects on the places she has lived, finding beauty and fascination in nature.



August 26

Derf Backderf talks about his book, "Kent State: Four Dead in Ohio," a graphic novel retelling of the tragic story of the Kent State shootings. Backderf shares his own personal experience of when the National Guard came to Ohio, as well as what he found in his extensive research, and how he challenged himself artistically to recreate scenes from the actual historic event.



If you miss the premiere, the videos will also be available on the Library’s website: lakewoodpubliclibrary.org



