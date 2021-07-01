The View From City Council

Last week I met with the Planning & Development Department to discuss their research on Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). ADUs are independent dwelling units, with facilities for sleeping and a kitchen and full bath, that are on the same property as a larger, primary dwelling unit. Our discussion focused on what type of ADU would serve our community best and what changes, if any, will have to be made to facilitate the construction of ADUs in Lakewood. The Planning & Development Department made several recommendations on how we can encourage investment in ADUs, including increasing the allowable primary lot coverage in all single and two-family districts while maintaining existing setbacks. I am looking forward to further collaboration with the Planning & Development Department to ensure that we can provide this option to promote ageing in place in Lakewood.



Reporting ADA Compliance Issues



If you observe an ADA accessibility issue on any property owned and maintained by the City, you can now file a report on the Report A Problem Portal. Simply choose “ADA Accessibility Issue on Public Property” from the drop-down list and complete the form. This new feature is a result of the work of the ADA Task Force, Councilmember Sarah Kepple, Chief of Staff John Storey, and Lakewood’s IT Department. Great job, everyone.









