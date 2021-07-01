Summer Meltdown Hybrid 5K & Family Fun Run July 25

It’s time to lace up your running shoes and start training! Registration is now open for Lakewood Summer Meltdown Hybrid 5K & Family Fun Run sponsored by Melt Bar and Grilled , will be orchestrated as a hybrid event with an in-person race on Sunday, July 25 and a virtual race taking place July 10 through 23 to ensure that all participants have the opportunity to continue this long-held Lakewood summer tradition. The Hybrid Meltdown 5K serves as a fundraiser for LakewoodAlive , a community centered non-profit organization.

For those Meltdown fans interested in a more relaxed exercise experience, the 1 Mile Family Fun Run & Walk is priced right at $12 per participant and intended for anyone to enjoy.

Day-of registration for the in-person race will be available starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 25.

The Lakewood Summer Meltdown Hybrid 5K & 1 Mile Family Fun Run is made possible thanks to the generous support of our sponsors.

Title Sponsor:

Gold Medal Sponsor:

Silver Medal Sponsors: