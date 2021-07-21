Rotary Club Of Lakewood Celebrates Charter Night

Nearly 30 members and guests attended the Charter Night and social of the Rotary Club of Lakewood Rocky River Sunrise. It was hosted at the home of Club Member Bill Minnich in Lakewood. It was an evening for reflection, social gathering and recognition. Eric Jolly, the out-going President, presented the Rotary District Governor’s Certificate to Larry Faulhaber in recognition as the Club's Unsung Hero for 2021. He stated that it recognizes Larry’s unbridled passion for service, his outstanding connections for our media presence, and his advice and counsel. This was followed by the introduction of Jason Pickering as the new Club Co-President for the 2021 – 2020 Rotary year. Jason then presented a gift certificate and a commemorative desk clock to out-going Eric for his service during this more than challenging year of the pandemic, closure of our meeting space, and development of our ZOOM meeting formats.

The Rotary Club of Lakewood Rocky River Sunrise members plan and organize many community, youth, vocational and international service projects. To learn more about how you can join with men and women in your area to give back through service in your community, and internationally, contact – sloopyohio19@gmail.com