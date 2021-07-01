“Remembering May 4” Exhibit Examines Lives Of Kent State Students

May 4, 1970 started out as another ordinary day. But for Kent State University students this day would be anything but normal. It was on this day that members of the Ohio National Guard fired into a crowd of demonstrators, killing four and wounding nine Kent State students.

The four students who were killed on May 4 were Allison Krause, Jeffrey Miller, Sandra Scheuer and William Schroeder. In the exhibit “Remembering May 4” the emphasis is not on the tragedy of the event, but instead focuses on the everyday lives of four young college students. This exhibit is on loan from the May 4 Visitors Center at Kent State University and is on display at Lakewood Public Library August 14 through September 27.

May 4 Visitors Center staff members Mindy Farmer, PhD and Lori Boes collaborated with Glyphix Studio, a program within Kent State’s School of Visual Communication Design to design and implement this exhibit. The families and loved ones of the four students also assisted in the creation by loaning mementos and other memorabilia.

Krause and Miller were participants in the protest while Schroeder and Scheuer were on their way to class when they were shot by the National Guard. In the exhibit, all four students are represented using their own words and memorabilia to showcase the fullness of their lives and stories. Allison Krause is “Allison the Protestor,” Jeffrey Miller is “Our Brother Jeff,” William Schroeder is “Bill: An All-American Boy” and Sandra Scheuer is shown through “Sandy’s Scrapbook.”

“Remembering May 4” is free and open to the public Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Main Library Second Floor Gallery.